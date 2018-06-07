A FORMER Harwich teacher has been banned from teaching for life after he admitted sexual activity with a student.

Stuart Alston, 31, was a teacher at Harwich and Dovercourt High School in 2016 when he engaged in sexual activity with a young person working there, a hearing was told.

He then went on to lie about it when confronted by colleagues and again when an investigation was first launched by the Teaching Regulation Agency.

A report on the professional conduct panel’s hearing was published yesterday.

It said Alston had later admitted the sexual activity as well as a romantic relationship with a former student, sexual contact with a student and kissing another former student when he was a teacher at Sudbury Upper School in Suffolk in 2011.

The report added: “The panel has found Mr Alston repeatedly abused his position of trust in pursuing relationships with pupils, former pupils and young people with whom he held a position of trust.

“That he lied about these relationships and that he was dishonest in applying for two separate jobs within schools.

“The panel was concerned Mr Alston had already been subject to disciplinary warning in relation to a child protection concern and had failed to declare this on a job application.

“Having found the facts of the allegations proven, we find Mr Alston’s conduct amounts to both unacceptable professional conduct and conduct that may bring the profession into disrepute.

“Mr Alston fell significantly short of the standards expected of the profession.

“The panel found the teacher’s actions to be calculated and motivated.”

The panel recommended he was struck off for life.

A decision on behalf of the Secretary of State, following the hearing, said: “The findings of misconduct are particularly serious as they include findings of both dishonesty and also sexual activity.

“In my judgement there is some risk of the repetition of this behaviour and this risks the future well-being of pupils.

“Stuart Alston is prohibited from teaching indefinitely and cannot teach in any school, sixth form college, relevant youth accommodation or children’s home in England.”

Kate Finch, headteacher at Harwich and Dovercourt High School, said: "The Sigma Trust is committed to safeguarding and promoting the welfare of all its children.

"All of our staff share this commitment and are fully and properly trained in accordance with legal requirements and best practice in safeguarding.

"The incidents took place before Harwich and Dovercourt High School joined Sigma Trust and there have been several changes to personnel and governance arrangements.

"We are confident that all children are kept safe and we have the appropriate training, policies and procedures to ensure that we are meeting all our legal obligations."