A WAKEBOARDING park in St Osyth is set to cause a splash as it hosts world class wakeboarders at a special event this evening.

Curve Wake Park, in Mill Street, will welcome wakeboarding stars Ryan and Liam Peacock for demonstrations from 3pm until dark.

The event is part of the Peacock brothers’ Take Over Tour, sponsored by Ronix Wakeboard.

The pair are part of the Water Sports World Wakeboard Team and are regularly on the podium at the UK Nationals and World Championships.

Jake Moore, owner of the water park, said: “We are excited to announce that we are playing host to the world class wakeboarders tonight.

“They travel the world wakeboarding and are at the top of their game.

“We have got demo wake boards for people to try as well as a barbecue afterwards."

Curve Wake Park, in Mill Street, St Osyth

“This is a great opportunity to come and watch the best in the world ride and show off the amazing sport of wakeboarding.”

The event will also include a competition to win a Ronix Kinetik wakeboard.

Entry to the event, where there will also be a barbecue and music, costs £20.

For more information call 01255 821915.