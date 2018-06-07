POLICE are appealing for help to find a missing man from Clacton.

Darren Horton, 45, was last seen at 9pm on Wednesday, June 6.

He is described as being 6ft 2ins tall.

He was last seen wearing glasses, a blue t-shirt, blue jeans and blue and orange walking boots.

He has links to Felixstowe, Thorpe, and Chelmsford.

A spokesman for Essex Police said: "We are concerned for his welfare, and want to find him to make sure he’s okay."

If you have seen him or have any information regarding his whereabouts please call Clacton police station on 101.