BIG-HEARTED golfers have raised more than £1,700 to raise vital funds to fight the disease that killed their club captain’s daughter.

Frinton Golf Club captain David Joshua's daughter Sally died from a brain tumour in 2008.

Sally was 42 when she was first diagnosed with a low-grade brain tumour in autumn 2004.

The mum-of-two, who worked for Bank of America, was taken to hospital following a bad fall and a series of severe headaches.

Surgeons immediately operated on the tumour.

Despite a successful operation, she suffered from a stroke the following night, which left her temporarily unable to recognise her family.

Sally overcame the aftermath of the stroke and went on to live for another four years in relatively good health.

But in November 2008, she died suddenly at home, in Horley, Surrey,

Dad David chose pioneering charity Brain Tumour Research as the golf club’s charity of the year.

He has now presented the charity with a cheque for £1,727 in Sally’s honour.

David, who has been club captain since March 2017, said: “I’m so grateful to everyone at the club for getting behind me and supporting Brain Tumour Research as my charity of the year.

"I’m delighted that we’ve raised so much for such an important cause.

“Sally’s death was such a horrible shock. She was doing so well for four years, but then all of a sudden she passed when her husband Rafe was out on the school run.

"It was a really hard time for all of us, but we just had to carry on and be strong for the kids.

"Amy and Miles were only nine and five at the time so it was especially difficult for them to come to terms with the death of their mum.

"Ten years have passed now and I want to do whatever I can to help find a cure for the disease.”

Members of the club helped fundraise through sponsored matches, barbecues, race nights and activities during the club’s annual Golf Week.