A £335,000 revamp of an historic bridge has sparked controversy after council bosses painted its walkway ... bright red!

Tendring Council splashed out more than a third of a million pounds repairing Clacton’s iconic Venetian Bridge over Pier Gap.

The 104-year-old structure had been propped up with emergency scaffolding since it started to corrode in July 2014.

Experts discovered the bridge was no longer waterproof, allowing moisture and salt to get inside and attack the stonework.

Repairs were finally finished last week – almost four years after part of the structure fell off.

But the newly-painted bright red walkway seems the main talking point and has divided onlookers, who took to social media to voice their opinions.

More than 50 people had their say on the Clacton-on-Sea Photos Then & Now Facebook page.

And they seem split over the new colour scheme.

Critics include Karen Pines, who simply said: “Yuck!”

Gillian Watkins said: “Who decided to use red?”

Sarah Hayles said: “All that money they spent on it for it to look like that ... looks out of place and horrid.”

Joyce Jones described the red paint as “horrible”, while Suzanne Jayne Hunt said: “Good god! Was it on sale?”

Nicki Marsh said: “Just a nice natural neutral colour would have been nice.”

But others have given the new paint job the thumbs-up.

“I like it,” enthused Allison Godfrey. “It’s bright and colourful and I walk over it at least four times a day.”

Ian James said: “I like it. I have childhood memories from the Eighties of the whole upper prom being a deep red colour. This will fade down to be less stark in a few months.”

Liz Jones said: “I like it bright and happy.”

Vicki Adams-Salmon wrote: “Lovely colour, glad to see it’s kept the red hue.”

Sandra Turner recalled: “It was red, although faded, when I used to rollerskate over it in my teenage years. I can’t remember it being any other colour than weathered red.

And Fran Warren commented: “Much nicer than boring black.”

Chris Hampton summed up the debate, observing: “You can’t please all the people all the time.”

Local historian Norman Jacobs is just happy Clacton still has the landmark. “It’s brilliant news,” he told the Gazette.

“The Venetian Bridge is one of our main tourist attractions.

“Lots of places have piers and amusements, but this is a very distinctive feature and has been here for over 100 years.

“It was a bit of an eyesore when all the scaffolding was up so I am really pleased it has been repaired and brought back into use - it looks really good.

“I’m not sure what colour it was originally and I don’t think it matters.”

Council tourism boss Mick Skeels is also delighted the bridge has been given a new lease of life. He said: “It is of such a lovely design. I am pleased to see it fully opened up again for everyone to enjoy.”