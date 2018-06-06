FIVE people have been arrested following a drugs raid in St Osyth.

Officers from Essex Police's North Operation Raptor team executed the warrant in Beach Road on Wednesday morning.

A 17-year-old boy and a 19-year-old man were arrested at the scene on suspicion of possession with intent to supply Class A drugs.

A spokesman for the force said: "A haul of suspected drugs paraphernalia was also discovered during the raid.

"Searches were also carried out at a nearby property in Salvia Close, Clacton, and a haul of what is believed to be the Class A drugs heroin and crack cocaine was seized."

A further three people were arrested, including a 19-year-old man, a 26-year-old woman and a 17-year-old boy, on suspicion of being concerned in the supply of a Class A drug.

Cash, drugs, phones and weapons were also seized during the raid.

A spokesman for the North Operation Raptor team said it was a "busy day" for officers and that the further arrest at the second address led to a foot chase.

Essex Police set up Operation Raptor teams to target those involved in drug and gang-related crime across the county.