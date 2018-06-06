A COUNCIL office is set to close to the public while refurbishments are carried out as part of the authority’s £1 million modernisation programme.

Tendring Council will close the reception of its offices in Pier Avenue for ten weeks while work takes place,

The office, which handles inquiries into benefits and council tax, is being revamped as part of the authority-wide scheme.

The reception area will move in with the housing team at Clacton Town Hall from June 25, but phone numbers will stay the same.

The licensing reception will also relocate during work to the council’s depot in Northbourne Road, Clacton.

Council finance boss Carlo Guglielmi said: “We apologise to anyone who is inconvenienced by this temporary reception move, but it will be worth it in the long run.

“We hope by telling people about the move now, people who do need to speak to our benefits team can come to the right place first time.”

Opening times will remain the same, from 10am until 4pm, and there will also be two self-service access points in the visitor information centre, where people can submit information to the benefits team without needing to speak to a member of staff.

Tendring Council said its modernisation programme is expected to be funded from the sale of its Weeley offices site, which would also lead to annual savings of £150,000.