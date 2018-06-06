POLICE are calling on parents to talk to their children about the dangers of doing wheelies on public roads.

PCSO Paul Brassey is concerned about teenage boys performing stunts on roads around Frinton and Walton.

He tweeted to ask parents to talk to youngsters about the possible consequences of their action.

Mr Brassey said: “Please have a word with your teenage boys regarding the dangers of pulling wheelies on the road.

“There have been reports of teenage boys riding dangerously about Frinton and Walton.”

Last month a teenage bike yob was given an acceptable behaviour contract after performing a wheelie in front of officers in Clacton.