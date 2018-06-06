A THEATRE in Clacton became an exam hall for two days as drama students performed for a prestigious national group.

A total of 60 students aged from seven to 17 took exams in acting, devised performance and musical theatre for Lamda (The London Academy of Music and Dramatic Art) at the town's Princes Theatre.

The youngsters, who are part of the Princes Youth Theatre and the Stagestruck Academy, earn UCAS points as part of the accreditation at higher levels, helping them to gain a place at college or university.

Melissa Wenn, Princes Youth Theatre principal, said: “We have a fantastic cohort of students at the moment and they all performed well for their exams, so fingers crossed they score highly in their exams.

“The LAMDA exams give recognition to youngsters who may not necessarily be as academically talented, but who may have a bright future ahead of them in the theatre, and that is why these qualifications are so important.”

She added: "Private teachers have to send their pupils to other centres, in Ipswich and Chelmsford, so we are very lucky to be able to use a real working theatre right on our doorstep in Tendring."