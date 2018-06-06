PLANS have been submitted for a new kiosk outside an arcade in Clacton town centre.

Marshalls Amusements wants to build the kiosk on the site of a grabber machine outside Magic City in Pier Avenue.

Bosses have applied for change of use to sell takeaway hot food from the concession, which could open daily from 10am to 10pm.

A report says: “Our client is very aware of issues over anti social behaviour both around his facilities and in the town in general and while the town has a CCTV system – as does Magic City – actual people within the direct vicinity is by far the greatest deterrent.”