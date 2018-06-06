PLANS have been mooted for a new two-storey building at Tendring Technology College’s campus in Thorpe.

Essex County Council could submit plans for a new building at the Landermere Road site to provide four new science laboratories and six classrooms.

A pre-application report says two locations have been investigated for the new building, including over part of the hard formal play area, between Thorpe Baptist Church and the police station, and a triangular parcel of land on the north-west of the main building.

A spokesman for Essex County Council said the plans are at a pre-application stage and declined to comment further for the time being.