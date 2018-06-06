A NEW community speed watch group is set to be launched in Jaywick to clampdown on reckless motorists.

Residents spoke to Clacton police’s Sgt Pete Gerard about the issue at a community meeting held by the Jaywick Community Forum at Golf Green Hall.

One of the main concerns raised by residents was the increase in vehicles speeding in Golf Green Road, especially motorcyclists.

Concerns were also raised about cyclists using the promenade in the area of The Close, where a blind spot creates a risk to pedestrians.

A spokesman for the Tendring Neighbourhood Policing Team said: “As a result of the meeting we are now linking with some enthusiastic residents to get a Jaywick Community Speed Watch group up and running.

“We hope to be able to concentrate on roads such as Brooklands, the Broadway and Golf Green Road.

“We would hope the Community Speed Watch group can drive down and deter instances of speeding.”

He said the issue of cycling on the Esplanade has been reported to the community policing team and joint patrols will now take place with Tendring Council’s Jaywick Neighbourhood Team wardens.

After an £8,500 grant by the Tendring Community Safety Partnership earlier this year, police officers can now work alongside the district’s speed watch groups to catch speeding drivers using a new hi-tech camera, which can automatically send penalty notices directly to the offenders.