SERIOUSLY ill youngsters and their families will be given a day to remember with unlimited free rides at Clacton Pier.

The pier is to host two groups of children on July 1 and July 8 and will give them access to rides, go-karting, a visit to the Seaquarium and other activities.

It will be the third year the event has been staged after the previous two proved to be a huge success.

Pier bosses have a special partnership with Rays of Sunshine, a children’s charity, which brightens the lives of seriously-ill children aged three to 18 by granting wishes, working with children’s hospitals and hospices to host activity days, granting Hospital Ward Wishes and organising large-scale events.

The profits from one of the arcade machines are also donated to the charity to help boost its funds.

Pier director Elliot Ball said it is all part of the pier’s efforts to give something back to the wider community, adding that this is a very special cause.

“These children are all having treatment for serious or life-limiting illnesses and I would like to see other businesses do what they can to support this incredibly worthwhile charity, which has come to mean a lot to us at the pier,” he said.

“I am sure there are many other firms and companies who could put something together to bring some fun to the lives of the children and their families.

“Our staff get very involved on the day, have a fantastic time and get a great deal out of it themselves.

“It is very rewarding when you see all the smiles on faces.

“It is also about us helping to raise awareness for Rays of Sunshine, which is supported by a number of celebrity ambassadors, such as Olly Murs.”