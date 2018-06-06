CLACTON MP Giles Watling has pledged to help scrap prescription charges for everyone with a long-term condition.

He said new economic analysis has revealed the such a move would save the NHS millions and improve health.

Research has shown around a third of people with long term conditions who pay for prescriptions do not pick up or take their medication properly due to the cost.

Mr Watling attended the launch of a report at Westminster and later expressed his concerns that not everyone with a long-term condition in England was entitled to free prescriptions, despite the projected government savings.

Following the launch, Mr Watling wrote to Health Secretary Jeremy Hunt to ask whether the Government will be implementing any of the changes recommended by the report.

Mr Watling said: “This is an extremely important report, highlighting a significant injustice to so many people with long-term conditions in England.”

He added: “I am committed to ensuring people in the Clacton constituency with long-term conditions are treated fairly.”