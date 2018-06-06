YOUNGSTERS turned out in force for a popular mega fun day in aid of Cancer Research UK.

Families descended upon the late-riser car boot site in London Road, Clacton, for the fundraising event, which included giant inflatables, bouncy castles and a host of other attractions.

Organiser Michelle Allwright said a decision on whether to run the event was made just hours before it started last Thursday after a yellow weather warning was issued by the Met Office.

She said: “We were absolutely amazed by the number of people that turned out despite the yellow weather warning.

“We didn’t make a decision until 5am that day to ensure the safety of the children - it was quite a rush to get everything put together in time for it.

“The day turned out to be amazing in the end.

“It could be an expensive risk if it didn’t go ahead and we didn’t want to let the children down.

“We had so many new people this time both from Clacton and elsewhere.

“Overall. more than £1,000 was raised for Cancer Research and all the children had a brilliant time.”

The event included the Essex Reptile Encounter, which allowed children to get up close and personal with snakes and lizards, and there was also a new spider climbing frame for youngsters to enjoy.

There was also a 4D experience, pony rides, zorb balls, bungee trampoline and face-painting, as well as the ever popular large inflatables and bouncy castles.

“We always have different bouncy castles - and the children loved them,” added Mrs Allwright.

“All in all we had a really good day and we were glad we decided to go ahead with it.

“The Cancer Research stall raised £1,000, which means that over the past three years we must have raised more than £15,000 with the fun day events - as well as our Christmas markets.”

The second of this year’s three mega fun days will take place on July 26, with the final one taking place on August 16.

The action takes place from 11am to 5pm and admission costs £5 per child.