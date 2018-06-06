UKIP leader Gerard Batten is set to return to the “epicentre of Brexit” in a bid to boost support for the

Euro-sceptic party.

Mr Batten will be speaking to residents and Ukip supporters about the Brexit negotiations at a public meeting next week.

The MEP hopes to turn around the fortunes of the party, which has seen its vote at the ballot box collapse since the EU referendum.

It suffered a tumultuous year in 2017 that saw a slew of national leadership contests.

Locally the party saw its number of councillors plunge from 22 in 2015 to just four following a series of defections.

But Mary Newton, chairman of Clacton Ukip, believes voters will come back to the party – and that the fight-back could happen in the town that saw Ukip’s first MP elected to Parliament.

She said “Clacton was a very big Ukip town – with all the nonsense that has gone on that has drifted away.

“Gerard Batten is our new leader and was one of the founder members of Ukip.

“He has featured recently on Channel 5’s Carry on Brussels and he will be talking about that and the future of Britain outside the EU.

“Clacton Ukip still has 130 members – we have lost about 100, but we had four new members in the past month.

“We are still one of the biggest branches and if we make a resurgence nationally, then it will start here.

“Prime Minister Theresa May is watering down Brexit and I think people are gradually realising that and will come back to Ukip.”

Mr Batten spoke to party members at Walton’s Columbine Centre earlier this year and warned the party needed to raise £100,000 or it could be finished. The plea came after Ukip

faced a six-figure costs claim as part of a legal battle with three Labour MPs.

Mrs Newton added: “We had a great deficit, but Gerard has raised a lot of money and put us back on a level footing.

“The fallout from Henry Bolton’s time as leader was just terrible.

“Gerard became interim leader and the whole national executive committee are behind him – he will stay until next year and has provided stability for the party.”

Conservative Tendring Council leader Neil Stock previously said Ukip would be remembered as an “interesting blip on British politics” but that it changed the direction of the nation by forcing the referendum.

The free event takes place at the Wick Lodge, in Jaywick Lane, on June 19 at 7pm.