HOUSING bosses are urging residents to have their say over proposed changes to the minimum standards for bedsits.

Tendring Council has been fighting against the spread of Clacton’s town centre bedsitland in a bid to reduce anti-social problems.

The resort has seen many former guesthouses, especially in the Edith Road area, converted into bedsits.

The council was given powers in 2011 allowing it to issue a direction that meant all home owners must seek planning permission if they want to change their property to multiple occupancy housing.

A county-wide consultation is now being held across Essex over proposed changes to the minimum standards for bedsits.

A mandatory licensing scheme comes into force in October, but councils are proposing a revised set of Essex-wide standards ahead of those changes.

Landlords, property agents and tenants are being encouraged to take part in the survey.

Housing boss Paul Honeywood said the council is committed to ensuring these properties, often used to house more vulnerable people, are fit for purpose.

He previously said: “Bedsits do not help the town in terms of tourism and I don’t think they help those who live there.

“I have met with many local residents who share my concerns about houses in multiple occupation in our town.”

He said the county-wide standard would helps ensure bedsits are suitable to live in, including having adequate kitchen and bathroom facilities and enough living space.