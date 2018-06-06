BUS drivers claim they have been “stabbed in the back” by bosses after they confirmed their Clacton depot will close next month.

First Essex announced in April that 60 jobs were at risk as part of its plans to pull out of the town.

The bus company said it wanted to close its operating base and pull the plug on most of its routes in Tendring.

Company boss Steve Wickers said he was disappointed to announce plans to withdraw services in Clacton, but there has been insufficient passenger demand for a stand-alone bus operation.

Staff have now been told following a 30-day consultation with trade union Unite that the firm will close its Clacton depot on July 28.

A bus driver, who asked not to be named, said: “We feel like we have been stabbed in the back.

“They only just got us new uniforms at the end of March and we had new ticket machines installed a few weeks ago.

“As far as we knew everything was going well here and First were trying to compete with Hedingham on a few routes, which is what we thought they should be doing.

“There were always rumours the Clacton depot could close, but nothing ever came of it. We had Colchester drivers who came over to cover who told us we were going to close, but we didn’t believe it.

“It was quite a surprise for drivers when we were told the depot could close.”

He said more than 40 drivers have been affected, as well as between 10 and 15 engineers – who are competing for just one position at the Colchester depot – as well as a manger and two supervisors.

“I know a handful of drivers have had interviews at Hedingham, but that’s mainly the older guys who don’t want to change,” he added.

“First had 25 positions up at Colchester that they are looking to fill with Clacton drivers, but they upped that to 30.” Driver have been told they will be invited to an individual meetings to discuss how the moves affect them and suitable alternative employment.

Bosses said the services are not making enough money and its bus operations in Clacton have not been viable “for a number of years”.

Mr Wickers said:” We have concluded the process of consultation with our staff and members of Unite and can regretfully confirm that the proposal to close Clacton bus depot will go ahead.

“This decision will mean that the last day of operation for First Essex buses operating town services 2, 3, 4/4a, 5/5a and 6 will be July 28, however services between Colchester, Clacton and Walton on Naze will continue to be operated by First Essex seven days a week.

“This decision will sadly affect some of our employees who presently work at the depot who will be made redundant and we will do everything we can to support them through this difficult time.

“On a more positive note, I am pleased to announce that some of our staff will be transferring to our sister company in Colchester.

“I would like to stress once again that this decision does not in any way, reflect on the commitment of our colleagues in Clacton who have worked tirelessly to provide the best possible service to the local community.

“I would like to thank everyone who has travelled with us over the years and I hope that with the recent announcement by Hedingham bus company, there will continue to be town services operating in Clacton.”

Hedingham Omnibuses announced last month it will step in to cover routes which had been run by First.