SHOPPERS have been left angry after three dead rabbits were found posed in the children’s seats of trollies at a shopping centre in Frinton.

The animals were positioned in Iceland and Co-op trollies at a trolley park in the car park at the Triangle Shopping Centre, in Rochford Way, last week.

Residents and shoppers said they were left disgusted by the callous perpetrator’s actions after the images were posted online. The images were later removed. It is not known how the animals died.

An RSPCA spokesman said the incident has not been reported to them, but anyone with information should contact the charity. He added: “This would have been a very upsetting incident for the people who found these poor, dead rabbits dumped inside shopping trolleys.

“This has not been reported to the RSPCA but we would urge members of the public to get in touch with us if they are concerned for the welfare of an animal or if there are any suspicious circumstances, or evidence of foul-play, with regards to a dead animal.”

The East of England Co-op declined to comment, but a spokesman for Iceland added: “We are aware of the incident at the Frinton Triangle shopping centre, car park and are working with our neighbours to help investigations.”

Witnesses should call the RSPCA on 0300 1234 999.