A NATURALIST has implored boat owners and visitors to leave seals alone on Walton’s backwaters – and wants a no-go zone to protect the animals from an ever-increasing flotilla of sightseers.

Former commercial fisherman Tony Haggis has been running tours on the backwaters in his 21ft converted lifeboat Karina for 20 years.

He has spoken out for the first time to criticise those who get too close to the animals, which he said are under threat as the popularity of the beauty spot increases among boating enthusiasts.

The Walton Backwaters is a protected 7,000 acres of mudflats, salt marsh and creeks and the seals are also protected by law.

But Mr Haggis said as many as 60 to 70 boats can descend upon the popular Oakley Creek at the height of summer – and some get so close that they chase seals from the salt marshes into the water.

He said: “I ask people not to go too close and disturb them.

“Most people understand, but I have had a few altercations with people who have been rude.

“There are four main reasons seals go on land – to regulate body heat, to digest food, to moult and at this time of year 50 to 60 seals are pregnant.

“The pups will be born in seven to eight days.

“It is very important that they are left where they are. The seals are heavily pregnant and don’t need to be chased off.

“Nowhere is safe on the backwaters – there are boats of all shapes and sizes everywhere.

“Seals are protected by law, but there is no law stopping people going up to seals.

“I’m telling people not to go up to them – they need to keep their distance and respect the wildlife.

“When people approach, the seals response is to go to the water. A lot of the seals are heavily pregnant – it’s not unknown for them to try to go in too quickly, doing damage to themselves and getting stressed out. They also use up energy.

“There has been some stillbirths over the years and although I can’t prove it was caused by the boats, there has been a lot of human disturbance.”

Mr Haggis has called on boat users to stay in the middle of the creeks, to stay 150ft away from the seals – and for boats not to venture into Bramble Creek, near Great Oakley.

“The school holidays are coming and people will be coming to see the seals,” he said.

“That is not a problem, but they need to stay in the middle of the creek.

“Oakley Creek is nice and wide and people can stay in middle without chasing off the seals. But Bramble Creek is too narrow. Despite that, boats continue to go into the creek.

“The seals need somewhere co call their own, a safe haven.

“I know people love to see seals, but they have to respect they are in their own environment and don’t want to be disturbed all day in their home.

“They can’t speak, so I am asking on behalf of the seals.”

Mr Haggis also wants boats to keep to a minimum speed at all times.

The speed limit ranges from four knots to eight knots across the backwaters, but Mr Haggis said boats in Oakley Creek should keep to just two knots as cows and pups may be in the water.

He added: “In the last 19 years three seals have been hit by propellers – this must not happen again.”

Leon Woodrow, Tendring Council’s nature warden, said he supported Mr Haggis’ efforts in the backwaters, which were made famous by the 1930s children’s classic Secret Water, written by Arthur Ransome.

“We want to keep disturbance on the backwaters to a minimum,” said Mr Woodrow.

“Bramble Creek is one of the more sensitive areas and we are trying to keep people away. We can’t just ban people from it – we need a gentleman’s agreement from people that they will leave it alone.”