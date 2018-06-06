COPS are on the hunt for a runaway rhea after drivers spotted the bird legging it down the A133.

Officers were led on a wild goose chase after Essex Police's Force Control Room received reports of the free-running rhea on the road at Elmstead Market.

Police were called to the scene at about 9am on Wednesday after drivers were left in a flap after spotting the bird.

The control room tweeted at 10am to say it had been spotted "running around in the road", but that officers had not yet come across it.

A spokesman for Essex Police said: "We received reports that a large bird had been seen on the A133 in Elmstead shortly after 9am this morning.

"It is understood the bird, which is believed to be a Rhea Bird, has escaped from a nearby farm."

#Clacton incident - reports of an ostrich running around in the road #ruralpolicing 🤔 — Force Control Room (@EPControlRoom) June 6, 2018

Rheas are large flightless birds native to South America that are distantly related to the ostrich and emu.

They can run at speeds of up to 40mph.

The force said the incident was one of a number of animal-related cases they were called to on Wednesday morning.

They also needed to deal with dogs walking along the A13 and ducks on the A120 at Braintree.