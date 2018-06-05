A LEARNER driver from Walton was one the first to drive on a motorway following a change in the law.

Learners were previously only allowed on motorways after passing their test.

But from Monday, learners have been allowed to have lessons on the 70mph roads if accompanied by an approved instructor and driving a car fitted with dual controls.

Driving instructor Demush Ismaili, from Little Clacton, was the first to take a learner on a motorway.

The Grade A instructor, who run the Alert School of Motoring, took student Stefan Golder, from Walton, on the M25 and the M11 on Monday morning.

They were narrowly beaten on to a motorway by St Alban’s teenager Finbar King, 17, son of AA President Edmund King, who took to the M25 with his instructor at 12.01am on Monday.

Window cleaner Stefan, 24, said: “Driving on the motorway came really easy to me thanks to Demush explaining what I had to do.

“It was a great experience and I’m glad I’ve had the chance to drive on the motorway before passing a test and having to do it on my own.

“I booked a lesson that morning so I could do it on the first day it was allowed.”

Mr Ismaili said the pair were on the motorway at 8.15am on Monday.

“I believe we were one of the first in the country and were the first in our area,” he said.

“It was great experience for Stefan and he loved the lesson – he drove really well.

“Driving on the motorway can give learners new skills, such as joining and leaving, overtaking and seeing the mistakes others are make.

“It did feel unusual to drive on the motorway with the sign on the roof.

“People were watching us as they drove past and giving us the thumbs up – it was quite funny.

“Normally you take a driver on the motorway after they’ve passed their test as part of the Pass Plus.

It is hoped the new policy will better prepare novice motorists for driving at higher speeds and learn how to use motorways correctly.

Road safety minister Jesse Norman said: “Britain’s roads are among the safest in the world, but road collisions remain the second biggest killer of young people.

“Allowing learner drivers to have motorway lessons with a qualified road safety expert will help more young drivers to gain the skills and experience they need to drive safely on motorways.”

One in 12 current licence holders avoid motorways for at least six months after passing their test, according to an AA poll of more than 20,000 motorists.

The law change has also been welcomed by motoring groups.

AA President Edmund King said: “Young drivers are drastically over-represented in crashes. This change, which will help broaden the opportunities they have while learning, is very positive.

“It is somewhat perverse that five minutes after passing the driving test a new driver could venture alone on to a motorway without any motorway tuition.”