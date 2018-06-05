A MAN was stabbed and in need of stitches following an attack in Dovercourt.

The victim, a man in his twenties, was attacked by two people in High Street at about 1.50am on Sunday, June 3.

Police said he suffered injuries to his arm and back which both needed stitches.

A 20-year-old man from Harwich was arrested the following day on suspicion of grievous bodily harm and possession of an offensive weapon and has since been released on bail until June 30.

An Essex Police spokesman said: "If you saw the incident or have any information about it please contact us on 101 quoting the crime reference number 42/77373/18 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111."