THERE are just a few days left to submit nominations for the Tendring Youth Awards.

The scheme is a chance to celebrate some truly inspirational young people from across the district, as well as the work of those who support them.

Nominations for this year’s awards close at 5pm on Friday and people are being urged to get their applications in across the nine categories.

They are open to people aged 11 to 21 who live, work or study in Tendring, with the exception of the young carer award which is open to those aged eight to 18.

There is also a special award for an unsung hero, an adult who supports young people to achieve their full potential through volunteering, mentoring, coaching or work.

A panel of judges will assess the nominations and compile a shortlist of finalists.

In particular the judges are looking for more entries in the personal journey category.

The other categories include volunteer, arts, community improvement, young carer, learning achievement and outstanding achievement.

This year’s Tendring Youth Awards take place at the Princes Theatre, Clacton, on July 5.

The awards are run by Essex County Council, Tendring Council and TLG and is supported by the Clacton and Frinton Gazette and the Harwich and Manningtree Standard.

Lynda McWilliams, the council's cabinet member for health and education, said: “These awards are a fantastic way to celebrate some of the amazing young people we have in Tendring.

“However, we can only do that if people put them forward, so I strongly urge everyone to think about a passionate and dedicated young person they know, and nominate them.

“Alternatively, if you’re a young person and want to recognise an adult who supports you, please put them forward in the unsung hero category.

“The awards can only ever be as good as the people they celebrate, so let’s make them the very best they can be.”

If you have a young person you would like to nominate for one of the awards, simply complete a form and return it to Tendring Youth Awards (Nominations), Town Hall, Clacton, CO15 1SE or email it to tendringyouthawards@gmail.com.

You can download a form at tendringdc.gov.uk/community/young-people/tendring-youth-awards or pick up one at the Gazette’s office at 28 Jackson Road, Clacton, CO15 1QL.