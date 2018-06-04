STAB wounds which killed a dad were as deep as 15cm and wounded his liver, spleen and one of the main veins, a court heard.

Pathologist Dr Benjamin Swift gave evidence at the trial into the death of John Comer yesterday at Chelmsford Crown Court.

The consultant forensic pathologist carried out a post-mortem examination on Mr Comer’s body the morning after he died in Lawford last December.

Dr Swift told the court the two stab wounds to the 46-year-old’s chest and abdomen were capable of causing death.

He said the depths of the wounds could only provide a “rough estimate” of the length of the blade used.

A 15cm wound punctured Mr Comer’s muscles and large “inferior vena cava” vein carrying blood to the heart and also the “tough ligaments in the side of the spinal column”.

Referring to the second wound to his chest, measuring between 13cm and 14cm in depth, the doctor said: “There has been some movement of the blade, probably after it has been pulled out and resulted in the wound been extended.

“You can see there’s scratch-type marks tailing up from the upper-end of the wound...it went through the chest wall and muscle to cut through the 11th rib on the left. The 12th rib was fractured as well.”

READ MORE: JOHN COMER STABBED BY FELLOW DRUG USER

The post-mortem examination revealed a cut to Mr Comer’s left lung, damage to the abdomen and a cut to his spleen which would have caused “slow internal blood loss”.

Grazes and bruises were located around his body which Dr Swift said were not defensive injuries except possibly a third stab wound, towards his left elbow.

He said: “These are non-specific injuries and have equal possibility of being caused either by the assault or collapse. The truth sits somewhere in the middle.”

The knife used to kill Mr Comer, of Clacton, was detached from its handle when it was recovered by emergency services as they tried to save him.

Dr Swift said the degree of force was severe as the knife cut through bone.

Patrick Chandler, 44, of no fixed address, denies Mr Comer’s murder.

The trial previously heard the pair were “looking for cannabis” in Lawford.

The trial continues.

READ MORE: HEARTBROKEN FAMILY TRIBUTE MURDER VICTIM