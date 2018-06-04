A MAN scaled a supermarket roof sparking a 12 hour stand-off with the emergency services.

Ambulance and fire crews along with police officers were called to a man “shouting and screaming” for hours from the roof of the Asda supermarket in Main Road, Dovercourt.

Police were contacted just before 4.45pm on Sunday with reports a man who was wanted by the police who had been spotted in the Harwich area.

Officers attended with a view to arresting the man who was then found to be on the roof of the supermarket.

The East of England Ambulance Service was called shortly after 5.05pm.

A hazardous area response team, a rapid response vehicle and two ambulances were sent to the scene.

But the man refused to come down and kept up his rooftop protest until 4am yesterday.

Police said the man was eventually assisted to get off the roof 12 hours after he first climbed it.

He was subsequently arrested at 3.50am on suspicion of breaching a non-molestation order.

Police said once the man has been discharged from hospital, he will be spoken to again.

Essex Fire Service confirmed firefighters attended the incident to assist the police.

An East of England Ambulance spokesman added: “We were called to reports of a concern for his welfare.

“He was taken to Colchester General Hospital for further treatment.”

A spokesman for the nearby Royal Oak pub, in Main Road, said: “Someone was on the roof of Asda and we had to close the beer garden.

“The man was shouting and screaming.

“He was up there from about 4pm until about 4am.”

This is the second time a man has climbed on to the roof of the supermarket since the site was taken over by Asda.

In 2016, a man in his forties climbed on to the roof of the supermarket.

An hour later, he fell to the ground and suffered a serious head injury and a broken leg.

The man was treated at the scene by ambulance crews, who were already in attendance, and was taken to Colchester General Hospital.

He was later transferred to Addenbrooke’s Hospital in Cambridge.

Asda declined to comment on the latest incident saying the store was closed when the drama took place.