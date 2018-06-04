TRIBUTES have been paid to a popular farmer who died from cancer, aged 69.

Tom Glover was best known for producing the 'best strawberries in Essex' at Mill Farm, just outside Thorrington, and for his 40 years in the agricultural sales industry.

He was also president of the ever popular Tendring Show in 2016, which is now in its 103rd year.

In his youth, he was a keen rugby player and played for Colchester Rugby Club. He was also the chairman of Colchester and Essex Young Farmers.

Mr Glover, who was married to wife Annabelle, was always dedicated to farming and his family.

Their farm was one of very few still doing pick your own, meaning it was the go-to place for many families.

He sadly lost a brave and dignified fight against bile duct cancer, and died earlier this month.

He had two children, son Tom, who is eighth in an unbroken line of Tom Glovers, and daughter Polly. He had five grandchildren who he was very close with.

His son said: "Farming was the family business, he loved the countryside and his farm.

"He was also an extremely capable and clever engineer, he loved his boats and his labour of love was his Fairey Huntsman Shikhari that he rebuilt from the bare hull over a number of years."

Tom was born in Feering and had three sisters, he went to Endsleigh School in Colchester.

Through his career he touched the hearts of other farmers in the industry, who called him a "true gentleman" and praised him for his "kindness, calmness, leadership and sense of humour".

Colchester farmer Peter Fairs said: "Tom had only recently retired as manager of one of this area's leading agricultural machinery dealers.

"A gentle, modest man, Tom was a former chairman of Colchester Young Farmers who combined his full time job with helping his wife run a strawberry production farm.

"His work put him in contact with almost every local farmer and it would be true to say they all became his friend.

"His tireless work helped to maintain the Tendring Show as an immensely popular event and it was a very well deserved climax when he became the show president just two years ago.

"A wonderful man who deserved a longer retirement in the countryside he loved."

Jim Macaulay, another farmer friend, said: "The key thing about Tom is he understood how people felt, and how to help others achieve their best.

"He tried to encourage everyone to take part. In whatever he did he had a great ability of leadership, and he knew for a team to work well you need to care for everyone within that team.

"He applied that in whatever he did."

Son Tom said he leaves a huge hole in the community, and the family.

He added: "He had a very close relationship with his grandchildren and they thought the world of each other.

"We were all loved and cared for all our lives, and you always felt safe knowing he was standing there behind you, whatever the situation.

"But we also have wonderful memories and although cut tragically short, he lived his life to the full and made a positive impact on the lives of many. "That's something we should all aspire to and be inspired by."

The family has set up a Just Giving page in his name to raise funds for St Helena Hospice and AMMF, which conducts research into the disease.

Visit www.justgiving.com/remember/551009/Tom-Glover.