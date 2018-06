POLICE are appealing for help finding a Harwich man wanted on suspicion of breaching a non-molestation order.

John Menzies is 49 and also goes by the names John Collins and John Younger.

He is 6ft 1in tall with short grey hair, of medium build and has a Sunderland accent.

Anyone with information about where he is should contact Det Con Rebecca Welch or Det Sgt Richard Edwards on 101 ext 440130 or Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.