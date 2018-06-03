A MAN has been arrested after a vehicle allegedly failed to stop for police and later crashed in to a garden wall.

The 25-year-old, from east London was arrested in Rush Green Road, Clacton, after a silver Mini failed to stop at around 4am today.

He has been arrested on suspicion of drink-driving, failing to stop for police, aggravated vehicle taking, possession of cannabis and dangerous driving.

He was also wanted on suspicion of robbery.

The man is currently in police custody.