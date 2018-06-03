A CARAVAN has been destroyed in a blaze at a holiday park in St Osyth.

The fire broke out at the 40ft-long holiday home at Sy Osyth Beach holiday park at 10.10pm last night.

Firefighters and police had to evacuate up to 30 nearby caravans.

A brigade spokesman said: "Access to the site was difficult, but crews quickly reached the property and began tackling the fire.

"The roof collapsed during the fire. Firefighters stayed at the scene for some time to dampen down hotspots and ensure the site was safe.

"The caravan has been completely destroyed."

Five fire crews from Clacton, Weeley, Brightlingsea and Wivenhoe tackled the blaze.

The fire was extinguished by 10.55pm.

Arson has not been ruled out.

An investigation into the cause of the fire is ongoing.

There are no reports of any injuries.