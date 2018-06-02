POLICE believe a missing Hertfordshire woman who vanished yesterday could be in Clacton.

Henrietta Brill, 49, was last seen at 11am on Friday in Bishop’s Rise, Hatfield.

Herts Police say she has links to Clacton and could also possibly be in Brighton.

A force spokesman said: "Officers are growing increasingly concerned for Henrietta’s welfare.

"If you have seen her since she went missing or have information about her whereabouts please contact Hertfordshire Constabulary on 101.

"If you believe you are with Henrietta or have seen her in the last few moments please call 999 immediately."

Henrietta is described as black, around 5ft 7in tall and of slim build, with shoulder length black, curly hair.

She was last seen wearing a black T-shirt, a dark cardigan and she has a blue rucksack with her. She also has a tattoo of a triangle on her right ankle.