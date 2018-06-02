A MISSING person was airlifted to safety by helicopter after a major search was launched in Dovercourt.

The search was launched early this morning and included police, Harwich inshore lifeboat, and coastguard officers from Walton and Holbrook's rescue teams.

Coastguard officers launched a shoreline search in Harwich and Dovercourt while the lifeboat carried out a search of the water.

A coastguard spokesman said: "Coastguard Rescue Helicopter 163 was requested to search inaccessible areas of marshland by air.

"The missing person was located safe and well by Rescue 163 and air lifted to a safe area."