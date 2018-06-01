SHOPPERS are reported to be struggling to use credit cards at retailers across the UK.

Some people are being forced to queue at cashpoints so they can pay for their groceries with money instead of using plastic.

Large queues have been reported at Asda in Turner Rise, Colchester.

One Colchester shopper said: "People are having to queue up at the cashpoint to pay for their shopping.

"It's only just happened. We misssed it but we always pay with cash anyway."

A spokesman from Asda's head office said retailers nationwide were experiencing issues with Visa UK cards.

"We are looking into what's happened," he said.

"It is intermittent across different retailers. Some payments are going through and some aren't so we are working with Visa to get an answer and get things up and running.

"It's not just Asda."