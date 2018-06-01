TRAIN bosses insist they will still be able to run a full service despite fresh union plans to walk out for two days.

Conductor and senior conductor members belonging to the rail union RMT will once again strike over the extension of driver-only operated trains and overall rail safety on Saturday, June 15 and a week later on June 23.

But despite two sets of 24-hour industrial action, Greater Anglia say they will still be able to run full services.

RMT general secretary Mick Cash said: “Despite strenuous efforts by RMT to reach a negotiated settlement to this dispute the vital safety role of the guard is still under threat and the extension of drover only operations remains a serious risk.

“?Nothing the company has put forward in recent talks resolved this fundamental issue.” “RMT Reps across the company have made it clear the fight for a safe and accessible railway for all continues and that the members remain rock solid and united in securing that objective.

“ As a result of the company’s attitude the union’s National Executive Committee has had no option but to instruct our Greater Anglia conductor and senior conductor members to take a further two days of industrial action.

“The responsibility for this action lays with the Dutch-owned Abellio outfit who have a solution to this dispute staring them in the face.

“Once again, I would like to congratulate our members for their continuous show of strength and solidarity throughout this long dispute which is solely about putting rail safety before private profit.

“?The union also thanks the travelling public for their support and understanding throughout our campaign to put safety and access to services for everyone using our railways right at the top of the agenda.

Mr Cash said union bosses were willing to try and come to an arrangement.Greater Anglia managing director Jamie Burles said: “We are very disappointed that the RMT has called two further strikes.

“We’d like to reassure customers that we plan to run a full service using our contingency conductors should the strikes go ahead.

“In recent weeks, we have continued to hold constructive talks with RMT union officials and we hoped to resolve the dispute through these talks.”

“We continue to guarantee the role of our highly valued conductors on our trains. We’re keeping them on our trains, but we want them to concentrate on customer service rather than opening and closing doors.”