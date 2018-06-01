SHOPPERS and traders could launch a petition calling for Marks and Spencer to save its town centre store in Clacton.

The retail giant has earmarked the Pier Avenue shop for closure early next year.

It is one of 100 stores set to close across the country by 2022 as part of the company’s programme to reshape its UK store estate.

Graham Webb, chairman of Clacton Town Partnership, said the closure will be a massive blow to the town centre.

“There is such a strength of feeling in the town that we need to keep our Marks and Spencer,” he said.

“There’s been a huge reaction to it – people do not want it to go.

“M&S is probably the biggest people-puller in the town.

“We have already suffered from a drop in footfall and if M&S goes then it will only get worse.”

The town partnership has called for shoppers’ views on its social media pages.

Mr Webb dismissed comments that the town is “wasting its time” by trying to save the shop and that he understand the Clacton store it profitable.

“We need to show M&S bosses that the shop is wanted,” he added.

“We have had a lot of response online, but obviously a majority of shoppers are elderly and that may not be the best way to get to them.

“A petition could be launched in the town centre.”

M&S last week told the Gazette it will be closing the Clacton store in line with the opening of its new Foodhall in Walton.

The company said all 57 employees who work in Clacton will be redeployed to nearby stores.

It confirmed it will enter a period of consultation with all affected employees.

Marc O’Connor, head of region for Essex at Marks and Spencer, said the decision to close the Clacton shop was “incredibly difficult”.

Tendring Council said it will look to work with M&S to find new tenants for the building as soon as possible.

Anyone interested in helping to launch a petition should go to

facebook.com/clactontp.