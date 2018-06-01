PLANS for a major development of almost 1,000 new homes have been given the green light.

Persimmon Homes has been given the go-ahead to build the new estate on the Rouses Farm site, off St John’s Road, Clacton.

The proposal includes 950 homes, a new primary school, healthcare facility, shops and a community centre.

The outline plans were approved by Tendring Council’s planning committee although a detailed application will need to be rubber-stamped before works can start.

A spokesman for the council said: “The scheme looks to develop land off of St John’s Road running behind homes to the west of Jaywick Lane.

“Councillors heard there were only four objections to the plans with the issues raised being adequately addressed by the developers.

“An agreement will need to be reached with the developer about the provision of affordable housing, land for a healthcare facility and primary school and other contributions to community amenities, before planning permission is granted.”

Critics previously branded the size of the proposed development for the 4.5 hectares of farmland as “ridiculous” but the council received just a handful of objections.

The land, which is west of Jaywick Lane, was earmarked for housing by the council five years ago.

A spokesman for Persimmon Homes Essex said: “We are delighted the planning application for 950 homes has been unanimously approved by the planning committee.

“There is a shortage of homes in the area, with the site being allocated for a major development in the council’s emerging local plan.

“We believe the development will provide much needed new homes in a sustainable location in the town of Clacton.”

Caroline Hyde, of Jaywick Lane, said the development is a “monstrosity” which would destroy beautiful countryside and Denise Bickell, also of Jaywick Lane, said an extra 950 homes would have a massive impact on GP services because the town is struggling to recruit doctors.