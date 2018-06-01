CLACTON MP Giles Watling has been reunited with a pet dog he helped the RSPCA to rescue from a squalid home.

Mr Watling joined the charity’s chief inspector Samantha Garvey in April as she responded to incidents across the constituency.

One case saw an undernourished German shepherd and two other dogs removed from a property in the Clacton area.

Mr Watling was reunited with the animal at the RSPCA’s rehabilitation centre in Hadleigh, Suffolk.

Much better - The animal has since made a recovery

Mr Watling said: “We went into a property where people were living in utter squalor.

“One of the dogs was on the edge of dying and the other two were not in good shape.

“The dog was kept in appalling conditions and there was a smell of ammonia in the property.

“It was unintentional - the people didn’t know how to care for a dog properly.

“We rescued the German shepherd then and there and took it to the RSPCA’s rehabilitation centre.

“It was quite a big dog and we had to take it in a small car.

“She was a lovely dog that offered me her paw as if she knew she was being taken somewhere better.”

Happier days - The dog has now been rehomed

The dog has since made a full recovery and has now been rehomed, as have the other dogs.

Mr Watling said: “She is now a fine, fit dog who is at her forever home. She is a million miles from the poor creature who was close to death when we rescued her.

“She now has a future thanks to the amazing work of Sam Garvey and the RSPCA.”

Mr Watling added there was also a “human tragedy in play” which has now also been dealt with thanks to the help of social services.

He said: “It’s good to see people - and animals - take a turn for the better.

Mr Watling met with RSPCA chiefs in Clacton in a bid to tackle animal welfare abuse in the town.

He called for action last year after it was revealed Tendring had the most complaints and convictions over animal cruelty in Essex.