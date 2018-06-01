A POPULAR restaurant in the heart of Harwich has announced its closure.

Treo bar and cafe, in George Street, has closed its doors today due to the business going into liquidation.

A statement on the restaurant's Facebook page said the last 24 hours have been a shock to the system.

It said: "Unfortunately Jayne and George are having to close the business due to it going into liquidation.

"After nearly ten years of service at Treo this shock decision hasn’t been easy to comprehend or accept.

"Therefore right now all I can say from the bottom of my heart is thank you."

"Thank you to all staff for making getting up for work each morning worthwhile.

"I’m one of the lucky ones who actually enjoyed going to work.

"You have all been amazing and I am so glad that I have had the pleasure of being your manager and to watch you grow and succeed.

"I am also lucky to have made some life long friends in that ten years."

"Thank you also to all our customers who have continued to support us and help make Treo the best place in town.

"I am also lucky enough to have built such a great rapport with regular customers that I regard them as my friends.

"As they say one door closes and another opens.

"A chapter has suddenly come to an end but there are more pages left in our books."

Customers took to Facebook to express their shock over the business' closure.

Sarah Faircloth, of Aldon Close, Dovercourt, said:"My husband and I are incredibly shocked at the closure of Treo - we along with many others never saw it coming and find it quite heartbreaking.

Jenny Semple said she was shocked and upset to find out about the closure.

She said: "I wish you all well for the future and much love to you all.

"Eating out will never be the same again."