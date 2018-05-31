GPs working hours are set to be extended in north Essex in a bid to meet increased demand from patients.

Starting this autumn, patients will be able to see their doctors outside of conventional working hours.

Clinical commissioning groups across the country are being supported to commission and fund extra capacity to ensure that by 2020, everyone has improved access to GP services.

According to NHS England, this includes routine appointments, out-of-hours and urgent care services.

The North East Essex Clinical Commissioning Group said it is working with NHS England and primary care colleagues on a GP extended hours programme.

A spokesman added: “Following refreshed planning guidance published in February, NHS England now requires CCGs to provide extended access to GP services, including at evenings and weekends for all their population by October 1.

“The programme is still in the development stage, and details for north east Essex are being discussed further.”

Extended hours include what the NHS calls peak times of demand such as bank holidays and across the Easter, Christmas and New Year periods.

Surgeries will need to accommodate at least an extra 30 minutes consultation time per 1,000 people, which will rise to 45 minutes.

Councillor Neil Lodge, who has been a member of Wivenhoe Surgery’s patient participation group for just over a year, is positive about the changes.

He said: “Some of the questions I’d be asking is, what is the cost to do this, which we won’t know until it’s been done, and afterwards, have there been any improvements as a result?

“But the more access we can give to people, the better.

“It’s a good idea provided there are the resources to do it.”

Additional pressures though will “most definitely” have an impact on doctor’s wellbeing, Mr Lodge added.

An increasing number of patients also risk being struck off the register for not attending appointments, something which Mr Lodge says will need to be cracked down on.

He said: “Trying to reduce the number of lost appointments is a big thing for us.

“But considering the resources, doctors are doing the best they can at the moment.”