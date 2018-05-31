POLICE have released an e-fit after a man was sprayed in the face with an unknown substance during an attempted robbery in Clacton.

A man knocked at the victim’s door in Orwell Road at around 6.45pm on Saturday, May 5, and demanded money.

The victim, aged in his 30s, told the suspect that he didn’t have any cash before the man tried forcing his way into the property.

The victim was sprayed in the face with a substance during the struggle.

He did not need hospital treatment.

Anyone with information or who recognises the suspect from the e-fit is urged to call Clacton CID on 101 quoting crime reference 42/62128/18 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.