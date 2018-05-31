A FRIEND of a man who was stabbed to death told him not to go out searching for cannabis on the night he died, a court has heard.

Robert Daisley was a friend of victim John Comer and Patrick Chandler, who has been accused of Mr Comer’s murder.

Mr Daisley was giving evidence at Chelmsford Crown Court yesterday.

He said he had known Mr Comer for 13 years and described his life as very “up and down”.

Mr Daisley admitted he himself was a regular drug user who takes heroine, crack, cannabis and “any pills”.

He said Mr Comer had been clean from drugs for two years before he met his on-and-off girlfriend Stevie Titler, who lives in Bendalls Court, Lawford.

He said Miss Titler was a drug user.

Mr Daisley said on the day of Mr Comer’s death, he was at Miss Titler’s flat with Chandler and Mr Comer.

Mr Daisley said Mr Comer was taking pills and “talking about cannabis growing in Manningtree”.

He told the court: “I told him it was not there as I did not want him to do it.

“He was bouncing off things from taking drugs.

“He could not even tie up a shoe lace.”

The court heard Mr Daisley, Mr Comer and Chandler left the flat to look for cannabis but Mr Daisley left the pair on the pretence of getting a crowbar.

Simon Spence QC, defending Chandler, said between 4.50am and shortly after 5am Mr Daisley made calls trying to get hold of Mr Cromer as he said he was worried about his whereabouts.

Mr Daisley said he found Mr Comer in Miss Titler’s flat where he was “in and out of consciousness”.

The court heard when Chandler came back, he “went mad” about the electricity cutting out.

Mr Comer, 46, from Clacton, was found with stab wounds to his chest and stomach in Barker Close, Lawford, at about 5.15am on December 1.

He was taken to Colchester General Hospital for treatment but died later that day from his injuries.

Patrick Chandler, 44, of no fixed address, has been accused of his murder but denies the charge.

The trial continues.