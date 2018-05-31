A TRIBUTE to two of the biggest names in country music comes to Clacton's West Cliff Theatre this Saturday.

Islands In The Stream celebrates the story of Dolly Parton and Kenny Rogers - two giants of country.

Starring Andrea Pattison and Peter White, the show is packed with timeless smash hits, including Jolene, Ruby, 9 to 5, Lucille, Here You Come Again, The Gambler, I Will Always Love You, Coward of the County, Love is Like a Butterfly and Lady.

Islands In The Stream is at the Princes on Saturday, June 8, at 7.30pm. Tickets are £25 from the box office on 01255 686633.