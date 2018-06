This week's Star Pet is Jane Boreham's very laid-back cat DoDo.

Jane, of Oakwood Avenue, Holland-on-Sea, said: "After Denise Jones’ request in Gazette Letters for more of April Star Pet Moosh Moosh, I thought that she may enjoy a picture of DoDo."

Send your Star Pets to cf.gazette@newsquest.co.uk, with your name, address and why you love them.