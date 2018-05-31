THE fun comes thick and fast as local entertainers join forces for a summer variety show at Clacton's West Cliff Theatre this Sunday.

Friends Unite Against Cancer return for a second year to raise cash for local good causes.

The show stars 'Dangerous' Dave Fowler, Howie and the Dazman, dancers from The Company Performing Arts, the FUAC Band and a surprise special guest artist.

Former sound engineer and production manager Dave said: "In December 2016, Daz and I had a conversation about doing a charity event

"It's something I'm passionate about because I worked in the entertainment industry my entire life.

"I decided at the age of five that I wanted to do stand-up and by the time I was 30 I had something to talk about.

"This is a chance to do something we love and raise money for something which is very close to us."

Darren 'Dazman' Elsey's wife died from cancer.

Neil 'Howie' Aylward lost his father to the disease.

The cabaret duo's slapstick comedy is a big part of the variety show.

"Last year they did the Blues Brothers," said Dave.

"It's what you'd expect at a holiday camp or summer season.

"We didn't expect it to go as well as it did last year, and this year there are sketches with all three of us to make it more like a summer show."

The FUAC Band features Andy Debrick on guitar, bassist Richard Neale, Gary Guiver on keyboards, drummer Andy Ingram, Amelia Braz on sax and backing singers Katie Leech and Sophia Louise.

They are serving up a host of classic ska songs.

Dave added: "It's a great show with music and laughter. None of it's cheesy - it's good entertainment and people will have a lot of fun."

The show is on June 10 at 6pm. Tickets are £12 (£10 over-60s, £8 under-16s) from the box office on 01255 433344.