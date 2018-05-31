BACK in the sixties Billy Fury had more Decca hits than any other artist – including the Rolling Stones.

He equalled the Beatles' record of 24 hits and spent a total of 332 weeks in the UK charts.

The rock 'n' roller was one of the top four biggest selling artist of the sixties alongside the Fab Four, Cliff and Elvis, with top ten hits including Colette, Halfway to Paradise, Jealousy and Like I've Never Been Gone.

On stage, his Elvis-influenced hip-swivelling sparked so much controversy that he was forced to tone down his act.

His pop career ran from the late Fifties to the early Sixties but he continued songwriting until his death in 1983, aged just 42.

Tribute act Michael King has been hailed as "the best Fury since Fury".

His two-hour show is packed with greatest hits from debut Maybe Tomorrow to final release Forget Him.

The concert is enhanced by fantastic audio and video effects, and costume changes depicting the ever-changing image and face of the Fury phenomenon.

The Billy Fury Years is at Clacton's West Cliff Theatre this Friday at 7.30pm. Tickets are £21 from the box office on 01255 433344.