TOP circus performers from around the world thrilled fans as they packed into the Jolly Roger on Clacton Pier over the bank holiday weekend.

Circus Fantasia is presenting a whole new line-up of exciting and spectacular acts until Sunday.

It is the second year they have staged the Clacton Pier Circus.

Two of the top highlights are the Garcias from Spain with their amazing magic, mystery and illusion, and Mexican Marco Polo on the high wire.

The 61-year-old has been performing high above audiences since he was just 11 and has no safety equipment.

Clown Lord Sawdust - who changed his name from Clown Phillipo last year - provides a bucket-loads of laughs with his non-stop slapstick humour.

Miss Reka from the Hungarian State Circus is on the silks with the UK’s own Miss Ellen.

Foot juggler Miss Romy, also from the UK, Mexican Raul Rodriquez on the trampoline and Miss Kelly from Spain on the aerial spiral complete the line-up.

Circus Fantasia boss Matthew Wingate is delighted the show has gone down a storm again this season.

“We have got off to a flying start and everyone is having a great time back in Clacton,” he said.

“The intimacy and historical setting of the Jolly Roger provides the ideal venue.”

The Jolly Roger was built in 1881 and was the resort's first entertainment venue.

It was home to a circus in the 1980s for one season but until last year had been used for storage before being brought back to life as a 300-seater venue.

The show is suitable for all ages and does not include any animals.

Performances are at 2pm and 4.15pm. Tickets cost £7 and are available from the pier and online at clactonpier.co.uk.