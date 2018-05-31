BUDDING young musicians hit a new high after scooping first place at a prestigious competition.

William Huddlestone, aged just 11, Saffina Frazer-Brown, 13, Edward Frazer- Brown, 15, and Ellie Bould, 16, entered the quartet category at the East Anglian Brass Band Association Solo and Quartet Contest at Blackfriars Hall in Norfolk.

The Tendring Brass Academy youngsters took first place despite being up against adult competition from across the region.

William and Ellie play cornet, Saffina plays trombone and Edward plays the E-flat bass.

Band spokesman Chris Gibson said it was a tremendous achievement.

Ellie also triumphed in the under-18 slow melody class.