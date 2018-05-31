YOUNGSTERS can meet their favourite children's TV characters when a new show comes to town on Sunday.

Milkshake Live – The Magic Storybook, stars Bob the Builder, the Little Princess, Noddy, Toyland Detective, Fireman Sam, Shimmer and Shine, Pip Ahoy, Winnie and Wilbur, Wissper and the show's own Milkshake Monkey.

The show takes young fans on a journey through their favourite fairytales featuring much-loved stories, music, singing and dancing.

Presenter Derek Moran said: “It’s a magical show full of audience participation. The Milkshake audience will love the classic fairytale storylines, the songs and seeing lots of their favourite Milkshake characters live on stage."

The Magic Storybook is the Channel 5 show's fourth nationwide live tour.

It is at Clacton's Princes Theatre on Sunday, June 3, at 12noon and 3.30pm. Tickets are £18 (£16.50 under-16s, £56 family of four) from the box office on 01255 686633.