THE Gazette early last month reported on concerns over young hares being taken to Wildlives animal rescue centre at Thorrington.

Well-meaning folk had been finding these leverets and “rescued” them in the belief that they were abandoned by their mother.

Hares are intriguing animals that have long fired our imagination. Unlike their rabbit cousin they do not build tunnels, and live entirely above ground.

The brown hare was introduced by the Romans, originally from the Steppes which helps explain its predilection for open fields where predators can more readily be detected from a distance.

The related mountain hare, which can turn white in winter, is the true native and the Irish hare is a variant of that species.

Hares start breeding early in the year and each precocious leveret spends its first week or so in a shallow hollow or form in an open field where the mother returns to suckle it.

Deer follow a similar pattern of early rearing that may appear risky. Mothers must approach their young cautiously to minimise leaving a scent trail or being seen.

The height of early spring grass or winter corn plays a critical role in this, yet they do not like too much wet vegetation.

There have been concerns about population declines and it is noteworthy these are most marked in the wetter, yet less intensively farmed, west.

Hares, originally from arid zones, appear more at home in our drier prairie arable fields. But as with most wildlife a patchwork of habitat is best. They visit adjoining woodland probably to vary their diet but largely prefer wide open places.

Coastal grassland attracts them. This photograph by Bob Seago was taken at Leewick Farm, St Osyth.

In the same parish at Howlands Marsh nature reserve they are a well-loved sight. In February I watched a fox there gently chasing three hares as if in fun, with two crows joining in mobbing the fox while some geese watched or grazed nearby quite unconcerned.

Mad March hares and their spring boxing are all connected to courtship, the latter not always between rival males with females able to deliver a smart right hand. Cattle or horses grazing too near a leveret can even be repelled with one on the nose.

When you next see a hare spring into its stride spare a thought for its perilous start in life.

For your diary: Sunday, June 24, 11am-4pm, open activity day at Cockaynes Wood nature reserve, Alresford, off Wivenhoe Road.