JONATHAN Ansell and Rhydian bring their own X Factor to the West End and Broadway's biggest hits in Les Musicals this weekend.

The lads have joined forces for the first time to put together a spine-tingling show packed with songs from the greatest musicals of all time.

Jonathan shot to fame on the first ever series of X Factor in 2004 with pop-opera group G4.

They finished second and went on to top the charts with three albums and four sell-out tours before splitting in 2007.

Jonathan was propelled to instant stardom as a solo artist signing a £1million record deal and released two chart-topping albums – Tenor At The Movies and Forever – before G4 reformed in 2014, sharing their unique vocal harmonies with audiences around the world.

He says he's "over the moon" to be touring Les Musicals with pal Rhydian.

Jonathan has also moved into theatre, appearing in Andrew Lloyd Webber's Whistle Down The Wind, the National Theatre's adaptation of Lark Rise To Candleford, The Mikado and A Tale of Two Cities.

Rhydian was also a runner-up on X Factor in 2007 and became the biggest-selling male artist of 2008 after being signed up by Simon Cowell's SyCo record label.

He has duetted and performed with some of the biggest names in showbiz, including Michael Buble, Taylor Swift, Bryn Terfel, Enrique Iglesias, Celine Dion and Nicole Scherzinger.

Rhydian has starred in numerous West End and Broadway productions, such as Grease, We Will Rock You, The War Of The Worlds, and 2014's 40th anniversary tour of The Rocky Horror Show, playing the title role of Rocky.

Last year he played Pontius Pilate in Bill Kenwright’s production of Jesus Christ Superstar.

Rhydian has just completed his third UK solo tour and – like Jonathan – has been a Classical Brit Award nominee.

Les Musicals sees the duo performing classics from shows such as Les Miserables, Phantom Of The Opera, Blood Brothers, Wicked, Jesus Christ Superstar, Carousel, West Side Story, The Lion King, Miss Saigon, Chess, Rocky Horror Show and We Will Rock You.

They are at the Princes Theatre on Saturday, June 2, at 7.30pm. Tickets are £25.50 from the box office on 01255 686633.